2-year-old boy, father run over by train in Bihar

A two-year-old boy and his father were run over by a train in Bihar's Jehanabad district, police said on Monday.

The deceased, Shravan Kumar and his son Jacky, had on Sunday night left their home in Tenhta police station area to attend a wedding, Station House Officer D N Yadav said.

''A search operation was launched following complaints from family members that they had not reached the venue. Their mangled bodies were found on the tracks near the Tenhta railway station," Yadav said.

The SHO said the child's father was wearing an earphone which, apparently, made him oblivious to the approaching train's sound.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

