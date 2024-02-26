Left Menu

2-year-old boy, father run over by train in Bihar

PTI | Jehanabad | Updated: 26-02-2024 14:49 IST | Created: 26-02-2024 14:49 IST
A two-year-old boy and his father were run over by a train in Bihar's Jehanabad district, police said on Monday.

The deceased, Shravan Kumar and his son Jacky, had on Sunday night left their home in Tenhta police station area to attend a wedding, Station House Officer D N Yadav said.

''A search operation was launched following complaints from family members that they had not reached the venue. Their mangled bodies were found on the tracks near the Tenhta railway station," Yadav said.

The SHO said the child's father was wearing an earphone which, apparently, made him oblivious to the approaching train's sound.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

