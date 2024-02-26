Kremlin shrugs off latest Western sanctions against Russia

The Kremlin on Monday shrugged off the latest round of Western sanctions against Moscow, saying that Russia's economy had adapted to restrictions and that those imposing sanctions were hurting themselves with any new measures.

The United States on Friday imposed extensive sanctions against Russia, targeting more than 500 people and entities to mark the second anniversary of what Moscow calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine and retaliate for the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said sanctions were causing indirect harm to European economies and U.S. companies.

