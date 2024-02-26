Russia says Zelenskiy's idea of peace talks without Russia is laughable
The Kremlin said on Monday that Ukrainian ideas about holding peace talks without Russia were laughable.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has spoken of coming up with a peace plan which has been prepared with international partners in Switzerland but not with Russia.
