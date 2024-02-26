Navalny was close to being freed in a prisoner sway, says ally
Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny was close to being freed in a prisoner swap at the time of his death, Maria Pevchikh, a Navalny ally, said on Monday.
Speaking on YouTube, Pevchikh - who alleges the Russian authorities murdered Navalny, something they deny - said Navalny and two U.S. nationals were in line to be exchanged for Vadim Krasikov, a Russian FSB security service hit man who is serving a life sentence in Germany.
