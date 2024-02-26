Left Menu

Eight-year-old boy sodomised in Navi Mumbai; accused arrested

PTI | Thane | Updated: 26-02-2024 17:28 IST | Created: 26-02-2024 17:28 IST
A 38-year-old man has been arrested on charges of sodomising an eight-year-old boy in Navi Mumbai, police said on Monday.

An officer of the Khandeshwar police station said a case under relevant sections of the IPC like 377 (unnatural offences) and 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act) was registered against the accused, identified as Sanaull Hakim Sheikh, a resident of Masjid Bunder in Mumbai.

The victim is the son of a watchman who works at a building in Khandeshwar in Navi Mumbai, he said.

The accused took the boy to the terrace of the building, where the latter's father is employed, under the pretext of seeking his help to locate a flat and allegedly sodomised the minor on Sunday afternoon, said the officer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

