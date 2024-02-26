Delhi HC reunites couple living apart after marriage due to fear of families

Delhi High Court has reunited a couple who married in 2018 but had been living apart due to fear of their parents' disapproval, saying the woman is an adult and has the right to take the decision to stay with her husband.

The high court made it clear that there shall be no untoward incident or threat on the part of the families or their associates to the couple and directed the police officials concerned to assess the threat perception and provide security to the couple, if required.

A bench of Justice Suresh Kumar Kait and Justice Manoj Jain was hearing a plea by the man seeking to direct the police to release his wife from the alleged illegal detention of her parents.

The man said his wife had been confined by her parents in their home without her consent and they were not allowing her to unite with him.

Following the court's direction, the woman appeared before the bench along with her father and brother and did not dispute her marriage with the man that took place in May 2018.

She, however, said she continued to live with her parents after the wedding as she apprehended that their families would not approve of the marriage, being an inter-caste one.

The woman said she was not under illegal detention of her parents and was staying with them on her own free will and added that she now wanted to go with her husband.

The bench, in its order, said, ''Since the alleged missing girl is married and adult and has the right to take decision of her own and has also decided to go with her husband, petitioner herein, no further order is required to be passed in the present petition.'' The high court also asked the officials concerned of the Fatehpur Beri police station to give their mobile numbers to the couple so that immediate action can be taken against the erring persons in case any incident occurs.

