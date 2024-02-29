Left Menu

Trying our best for their early discharge: MEA on Indians working as support staff in Russian army

Updated: 29-02-2024 19:07 IST
India on Thursday said it is trying its best for an ''early discharge'' of around 20 Indian nationals who are working as support staff to the Russian army.

''It is our understanding that there are 20-odd people (Indians) who have gone their to work as support staff or as helpers with the Russian army,'' Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing here.

''We are trying our level best for their early discharge,'' he added.

Jaiswal said the ''20-odd people'' contacted the Indian embassy in Moscow.

According to media reports, many Indians recruited as security helpers in the Russian military, have been forced to even fight with Russian soldiers in certain areas along Russia's border with Ukraine.

''We are trying our best to get them out. We are trying to get them discharged and support them,'' Jaiswal said.

''They are at various places and our embassy is in touch with the Russian authorities,'' he added.

Jaiswal said India is in regular touch with Russian authorities, both in New Delhi and Moscow, to ensure the return of the Indians.

''We told people not to venture into the war zone or get caught into situations which are difficult. We are deeply committed for the welfare of all our people,'' he said.

On Monday, the MEA said several Indians who worked as support staff to the Russian army were discharged following India's demand.

It said India remains committed, as a matter of ''top priority'', to actively pursuing with the Russian authorities all the relevant cases of Indian nationals for an early discharge from the Russian army.

On the safety of the Indians going to Israel, Jaiswal said nobody has gone to that country after the provision of a recent inter-governmental framework for mobility of people.

