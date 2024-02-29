Left Menu

Qatar case: MEA says 8th Indian will return once requirements fulfilled

Seven of them have returned to India, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing here.The eighth Indian national has certain requirements to fulfill.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-02-2024 19:18 IST | Created: 29-02-2024 19:18 IST
Qatar case: MEA says 8th Indian will return once requirements fulfilled
  • Country:
  • India

The lone Indian national who could not return to India from Qatar along with seven of his colleagues around two-and-a-half weeks ago will return home once certain requirements are fulfilled, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

Seven of the eight former Indian Navy personnel returned to India on February 12 after Qatar freed them.

The Navy veterans were given death sentences by Qatar's Court of First Instance on October 26 last year. The Court of Appeal in the Gulf country commuted the capital punishment on December 28 and sentenced them to jail terms for varying durations.

The former Indian Navy personnel apparently faced charges of espionage, but neither the Qatari authorities nor New Delhi made the charges against them public.

''As you know, all eight Indian nationals who were involved in the Al-Dahra Global case have been released. Seven of them have returned to India,'' MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing here.

''The eighth Indian national has certain requirements to fulfill. He will return as and when those are completed,'' he said, replying to a question.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his recent visit to Qatar, conveyed his ''deep appreciation'' to Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani for the release of the eight Indians.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Biotech company bets on GMO mosquitoes to fight dengue in Brazil as cases surge; In delicate China play, Reckitt turns to livestreaming to sell condoms; US FDA chief very concerned about fake weight loss drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Biotech company bets on GMO mosquitoes to fight dengue...

 Global
2
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Feb. 29

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Feb. 29

 Global
3
G7 finance meeting marred by divisions over seizing Russian assets

G7 finance meeting marred by divisions over seizing Russian assets

 Global
4
Singapore to acquire 8 F-35As, launch submarine; rates risk of conflict at 'non-zero'

Singapore to acquire 8 F-35As, launch submarine; rates risk of conflict at '...

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024