7 cops booked for beating up lawyers in Lucknow

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 29-02-2024 20:10 IST | Created: 29-02-2024 20:09 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Police have lodged an FIR against several police personnel, naming seven of them, for allegedly beating up some lawyers and implicating them in a false case here.

According to the FIR, the lawyers had gone to have dinner at the Summit Building on February 23 where Sub-Inspector Rahul Baliyan came upon receiving information regarding a fight between two other people.

Lawyers Abhishek Singh Chauhan, Rohit Rawat, Abhishek Pandey and Mukul Singh along with others filed a complaint at the Vibhuti Khand police station on Wednesday night alleging that they were brutally beaten and humiliated by several police officers in the Vibhuti Khand area of Gomti Nagar, it said.

In a brawl with the police personnel, Rawat suffered a fracture in his hand while Chauhan had a nose injury, the FIR read.

The lawyers have also alleged that they were humiliated and forced to sit in the police station overnight and were framed in a case regarding the fight at the building, the FIR read.

Sub-Inspectors Rahul Baliyan, Jasim Raza, Pramod Kumar Singh, Phoolchand, Ritesh Dubey and Vinay Gupta and constable AK Pandey along with other 10-12 unidentified police personnel have been booked in connection with the case, officials said.

The FIR has been registered against them under Sections 147 (punishment for rioting), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) and 504 (Insult intended to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code, they said.

Station House Officer (SHO) Sunil Kumar Singh said so far no action has been taken against the accused police personnel. The matter is being investigated and further action will be taken on its basis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

