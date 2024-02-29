Left Menu

PM to dedicate NTPC's Karanpura project unit to nation on Friday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-02-2024 20:21 IST | Created: 29-02-2024 20:20 IST
File photo. Image Credit: Twitter(@DrJitendraSingh)
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday dedicate to the nation 660 MW unit-1 of North Karanpura Super Thermal Power Project (NKSTPP) of NTPC, established at an investment of Rs 7,526 crore.

Located at Chatra district of Jharkhand, the total envisaged capacity of NKSTPP is 1980 MW (3X660 MW), NTPC said in a statement.

This pit-head project will supply majority of the generated power to Jharkhand, Bihar, Odisha and West Bengal, thereby ensuring 24x7 availability of power at affordable cost in eastern part of the country.

While the project is creating direct and indirect employment opportunities in the region, various community development initiatives are being taken up by NTPC in education, drinking water, sanitation, health and women empowerment.

The project has also improved the availability of physical infrastructure like approach roads, drainage, communication, transportation facilities etc, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

