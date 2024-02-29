Instances of youngsters leaving corporate jobs to opt for StartUp: Dr Jitendra Singh

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today said, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has created lucrative livelihood opportunities other than government jobs through different schemes like MUDRA, Start-Up India, Aroma Mission etc.

There are instances of youngsters leaving corporate jobs to opt for StartUp entrepreneurship, he said.

Dr. Jitendra Singh was speaking at "MUDRA Loan Mela" organised by State Bank of India in Jammu.

The Minister said, J&K has been highly benefited under the MUDRA scheme, that is evident from the fact that out of over 6 crore beneficiaries across the country, J&K has nearly 25,000 beneficiaries though being a smaller territory with a lesser population compared to some UTs and many states in the country. He congratulated the State Bank of India, J&K chapter for this achievement.

What is significant is that across the country, about 60 to 70% of MUDRA beneficiaries are women, said Dr Jitendra Singh.

During the program, Dr. Jitendra Singh emphasised that there won’t be any scheme in the world supported by a bank without a guarantee or a mortgage. But, MUDRA, started under PM Modi and supported by the banks, disbursed loans under this scheme without a guarantee or a mortgage and the only guarantee is Modi’s guarantees which means guarantee of fulfilment of a guarantee.

Schemes like PM-SVANidhi, PM Vishwakarma etc. have touched and benefited that strata of the society that has not been taken care of by the previous governments. But, PM Narendra Modi has taken care of every segment of the society without any discrimination or vote bank politics, said Dr. Jitendra Singh.

While appreciating the Direct Bank Transfer conceptualised by PM Narendra Modi, Dr. Jitendra Singh said, DBT has garnered international recognition, is a role model for the world and has been able to save Rupees one lakh crore which is a massive achievement of PM Modi led government.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said another important aspect of these schemes is that these are largely women driven, empowering women, be that MUDRA, PMAY etc. as the PM Modi led government is strongly focussing on Nari Shakti, Youth, Farmers and Poor.

(With Inputs from PIB)