2 injured in fire in Srinagar's Nawa Kadal area

Two people were injured in a fire incident in the Nawa Kadal area of the Srinagar city here on Thursday, officials said.

A massive fire broke out in the Jamalata area of Nawa Kadal locality of the city, engulfing three houses in the area, they said.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot to control the fire,they added. Further details were awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)