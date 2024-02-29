Over 25,000 women and children killed by Israel in Gaza- Pentagon chief
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-02-2024 22:01 IST | Created: 29-02-2024 22:01 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Thursday that more than 25,000 women and children had been killed by Israel since October 7, adding that Israel can and should do more to protect civilians.
During a congressional hearing, Austin was asked how many Palestinian women and children had been killed by Israel and Austin replied: "It is over 25,000."
Austin added that about 21,000 precision guided munitions had been provided to Israel since the start of its war in Gaza.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Austin
- Gaza
- U.S.
- Palestinian
- Lloyd Austin
- Israel
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Canada, Australia, NZ call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza ahead of Rafah assault
Israelis warned against adopting cats and dogs from Gaza
Canada, Australia, New Zealand call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza
Entertainment News Roundup: Snoop Dogg to bring a new take to NBC's Olympics coverage; German far-right, Gaza war overshadow Berlin Film Festival and more
Kremlin dismisses U.S. warning about Russian nuclear capability in space