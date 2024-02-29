Over 25,000 women and children killed by Israel in Gaza- Pentagon chief

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Thursday that more than 25,000 women and children had been killed by Israel since October 7, adding that Israel can and should do more to protect civilians.

During a congressional hearing, Austin was asked how many Palestinian women and children had been killed by Israel and Austin replied: "It is over 25,000."

Austin added that about 21,000 precision guided munitions had been provided to Israel since the start of its war in Gaza.

