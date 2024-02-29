AASU, 30 other groups to launch anti-CAA protests in Assam

The All Assam Students' Union (AASU) and 30 other groups on Thursday announced a series of agitational programmes, including a 12-hour hunger strike in all districts on March 9 during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state, in protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Addressing a press conference here after a meeting with representatives of the 30 indigenous organisations, AASU president Utpal Sarma said that the announcement to frame rules and implement the CAA at a time when several cases are going on against the Act in the Supreme Court is a ''grave injustice to the people''.

''The Assamese people have never accepted the CAA and will oppose any step towards its implementation. Along with the legal fight, we will continue democratic and peaceful agitation against the Centre's decision,'' he added.

The anti-CAA agitation will begin on March 4 with motorcycle rallies in every district headquarters, followed by the burning of CAA rules once those are notified, Sarma said.

''A day after the rules are announced, we will organise a torch-light march in every district headquarters against it. There will also be satyagraha across the state,'' he added.

When the prime minister comes to Assam on March 8, AASU and the 30 other groups will light lamps before the portraits of five slain youths, who were killed in police firing during anti-CAA protests in 2019, Sarma said.

''On March 9, when Modi is in Assam, we will launch a 12-hour hunger strike in all districts of Assam,'' he added.

The prime minister will be on a two-day visit to Assam from March 8, during which he will undertake a jungle safari in Kaziranga National Park, unveil a 125-foot statue of 17th-century Ahom army commander Lachit Borphukan, lay the foundation of Sivasagar Medical College and inaugurate 5.5 lakh Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) houses.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA) seeks to provide Indian citizenship to Hindus, Jains, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Parsis entering India on or before December 31, 2014 from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan after five years of residence here.

