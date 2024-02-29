2 girls injured in low-intensity blast in J-K's Rajouri; 25 detonators recovered by forces

Two girls were injured in a low-intensity explosion at a village in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir following which security forces recovered over two dozen detonators from there, officials said on Thursday.

Tasveer Kouser (10) and Saima Kouser (15) suffered injuries in their hands after they fiddled with some unidentified substance while returning from school at village Doongi-Brahmana on Wednesday, the officials said.

Initially, it was believed that the girls had suffered burn injuries due to bursting of crackers but later the nature of injuries pointed towards low-intensity explosion, they said, referring to the severe damage caused to their fingers.

Following the incident, police and Rashtriya Rifles troops launched a joint cordon and search operation in the village, leading to the recovery of over two dozen detonators.

The search operation in the area is still in progress, the officials said, adding the nature of the detonators and their sources is not known yet.

Senior army and police officers are camping at the operation site to monitor investigation, they said.

No arrest has been made so far in connection with the recovery of the detonators.

