Narco smuggling cartel with roots in US busted: Punjab Police

The Punjab Police on Thursday busted a drug cartel backed by US-based Jasmeet alias Lucky with the arrest of a smuggler in possession of 5 kg of heroin, Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav said here on Thursday.

The smuggler has been identified as Gurpreet Kumar alias Deep, 27, of New Shanti Nagar Bhajwara in Hoshiarpur.

The DGP said that in a separate case, an MP-based arms racket was also busted by the Commissionerate Amritsar Police with the arrest of two people.

Four country-made pistols, four magazines, and 16 live cartridges were recovered from their possession.

Those arrested have been identified as Harminderpal Singh, 23, and Jatinderpal Singh alias Baba, 20, both residents of Guru Nanak Colony in Amritsar.

Commissioner of Police (CP) Amritsar Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the arrest of Gurpreet Kumar alias Deep came on the back off specific information about his activities.

He said that during questioning, Gurpreet Kumar disclosed that the gang had been receiving heroin consignments from across the border on the instructions of Jasmeet alias Lucky based in the US.

Earlier, Amritsar Commissionerate Police had arrested five drug smugglers of Jasmeet alias Lucky module and recovered 6.2 kg of heroin, a car, Rs 3.80 lakh drug money in cash, and 12 SIMs from their possession.

In the arms racket case, Bhullar said police teams arrested both men from Pul Taranwala area, along the canal to Sultanwind Road, while they were waiting for the person who was supposed to receive the consignment.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that they had brought these pistols from Madhya Pradesh to supply them to criminals in Amritsar.

Police are also investigating the matter from a financial point of view to freeze their bank accounts and properties, Bhullar said.

