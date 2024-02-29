Left Menu

Telangana Police busts fake drugs racket in Uttarakhand, 2 held

PTI | Kotdwar | Updated: 29-02-2024 23:36 IST | Created: 29-02-2024 23:36 IST
Two people were arrested here on Thursday and a consignment of spurious drugs worth Rs 43 lakh was seized from them by a team of Telangana Police, officials said.

Those arrested include the owner of the factory where the medicines were manufactured, Hyderabad's Drugs Inspector Kiran Kumar Jannu, who accompanied a four-member Telangana Police team to Kotdwar, told PTI.

Telangana Police, along with the local police and Crime Intelligence Unit, raided a pharma company named Nectar Herbs and Drugs located in Sidcul, Kotdwar.

The raid which began on Wednesday night continued till Thursday, he said.

After getting sufficient evidence, the police arrested two people this evening with a cache of fake drugs worth around Rs 43 lakh, he said.

Factory owner Vishad Kumar, resident of Chandpur, Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh and factory worker Sachin Kumar, resident of Mohanpura Roorkee, Uttarakhand, have been arrested along with the fake medicines.

The process of taking the accused on transit remand is underway, he said.

The factory used the name of a multinational company to make fake medicines and sell them in the market, he said.

Roorkee resident Sachin Kumar, who worked in the factory, used to supply ready-made fake medicines to other states. The name of this company had come up during the coronavirus pandemic in 2021 for allegedly manufacturing and selling fake Remdesivir injections.

