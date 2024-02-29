Left Menu

Two killed in West Bank shooting attack, Israel says

The Palestinian Fatah faction named the shooter on loudspeakers in a nearby mosque and claimed him as a member of its ranks. Palestinian officials said he was a police officer. In a separate incident near the West Bank city of Hebron, one Palestinian was killed by Israeli security forces and another wounded while searching for herbs, Palestinian health officials said.

Two men were killed in a shooting attack in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on Thursday, Israeli emergency services said.

The Israeli military said a gunman had opened fire at a gas station and was "neutralised" by security forces. The Palestinian Fatah faction named the shooter on loudspeakers in a nearby mosque and claimed him as a member of its ranks. Palestinian officials said he was a police officer.

In a separate incident near the West Bank city of Hebron, one Palestinian was killed by Israeli security forces and another wounded while searching for herbs, Palestinian health officials said. The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

