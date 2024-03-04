Left Menu

Man booked for raping his female friend 15 years ago; his brother for forcing abortion

Navi Mumbai Police have registered an FIR on the complaint of a 31-year-old married woman claiming she was raped 15 years ago in Jalna city by her male friend while the latters brother forced her to undergo abortion and threatened her family members, an official said on Monday.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 04-03-2024 15:47 IST | Created: 04-03-2024 15:47 IST
Man booked for raping his female friend 15 years ago; his brother for forcing abortion
  • Country:
  • India

Navi Mumbai Police have registered an FIR on the complaint of a 31-year-old married woman claiming she was raped 15 years ago in Jalna city by her male friend while the latter's brother forced her to undergo abortion and threatened her family members, an official said on Monday. No arrest has been made so far, a Khandeshwar police station official said. The woman, a resident of Panvel, alleged Ramesh Akhade, who is known to her, had raped her repeatedly when they were living in Jalna in 2009, following which she became pregnant, as per the First Information Report.

When the woman informed Akhade about her pregnancy, he and his brother Raju Akhade threatened her and her mother, the official said quoting the FIR. ''Raju Akhade forced the woman to accompany him to Sanpada in Navi Mumbai and made her undergo abortion,'' he added. The woman later got married to another man but Ramesh Akhade allegedly forced her to get separated from her husband and made her stay with him in Panvel. ''However, differences cropped up between them and he drove the woman out of his house, following which she lodged a complaint with the police,'' as per the FIR. Police on Sunday registered a Zero FIR (which allows victims to file complaints at any police station regardless of the crime's location) on charges of rape; non-consensual miscarriage; insult intended to provoke breach of the peace, and criminal intimidation under the Indian Penal Code.

The case has been transferred to Jalna for investigation, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India's Serum boosts supply of cervical cancer shots ahead of government's mass drive; CVS, Walgreens to begin selling abortion pill this month and more

Health News Roundup: India's Serum boosts supply of cervical cancer shots ah...

 Global
2
Next era of growth belongs to India and within India, to steel industry: J M Scindia

Next era of growth belongs to India and within India, to steel industry: J M...

 India
3
World News Roundup: Indian farmers plan to enter New Delhi to intensify protests; West avoids seriously confronting Iran as IAEA meet begins and more

World News Roundup: Indian farmers plan to enter New Delhi to intensify prot...

 Global
4
UNEA6: African countries called to take measures to adopt circular economy practices

UNEA6: African countries called to take measures to adopt circular economy p...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024