Jeweller cheated of Rs 7.15 lakh in Thane; two booked

PTI | Thane | Updated: 04-03-2024 18:01 IST | Created: 04-03-2024 17:44 IST
Representative image
A case has been registered against two persons for allegedly cheating a jeweller of Rs 7.15 lakh in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Monday.

Based on a complaint, the police have registered an FIR under sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the IPC against two Kalwa residents, an official said.

The accused allegedly approached the jeweller in October last year to purchase ornaments. The accused were acquainted with the complainant, and on request, they were allowed to take the ornaments to show their family members, he said.

The duo allegedly absconded with the valuables and evaded the complainant's phone calls, the official said, adding that efforts are on to track down the accused.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

