Situation on Taurus deliveries to Ukraine is clear, German minister says
Germany should evaluate every possibility when it comes to supporting Ukraine but the situation on missile deliveries is clear, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Monday when asked about giving long-range Taurus weapons to Kyiv.
"In my view the factual situation is very very clear," she said during a visit in Montenegro. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had earlier ruled out arming Ukraine with long-range Taurus missiles if German soldiers needed to be involved to help operate them.
