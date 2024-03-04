DIARY-Political and General News Events from March 4

For other diaries, please see:

MONDAY, MARCH 4 ** MOSCOW - Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and his Kazakhstan's counterpart Olzhas Bektenov hold talks in Moscow.

** VILNIUS - Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk meets his Lithuanian counterparty Ingrida Simonyte in Vilnius to discuss support to Ukraine, sanctions on Russia and Belarus. ** CAIRO - Egypt's foreign minister, Sameh Shoukry, will meet U.N. senior humanitarian and reconstruction coordinator for Gaza, Sigrid Kaag, and Netherlands foreign minister, Hanke Bruins Slot, in Egypt.

** MELBOURNE - Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese hosts special summit with ASEAN leaders in Melbourne - 0600 GMT. ** BUDAPEST - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Economy Minister Marton Nagy and Finance Minister Mihaly Varga to speak at an economic forum in Budapest - 0900 GMT.

** BRUSSELS - Spanish Energy Minister Teresa Ribera attends EU energy ministers' meeting in Brussels. She speaks to media on her arrival - 0930 GMT. ** HELSINKI - President of European Parliament Roberta Metsola visits Finland and meets with Prime Minister Petteri Orpo - 1120 GMT.

** BRASILIA - IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva meets with Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva - 1300 GMT. ** PHNOM PENH - UK Minister of State for Indo-Pacific Anne-Marie Trevelyan to visit Cambodia. (To March 4)

** WASHINGTON - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris to meet Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz. nS0N3CG010

** CANBERRA - Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim will undertake an official visit to Australia. (To March 7) ** MELBOURNE - Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong will visit Melbourne, Australia to attend the 9th Singapore-Australia Annual Leaders' Meeting and the ASEAN-Australia Special Summit. (To March 6)

GENEVA, Switzerland - 55th session of the Human Rights Council. (To Apr. 5) GDYNIA, POLAND - Swedish Defence Minister Pal Jonson will meet his Polish counterpart Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz at an air base near the northern Polish city of Gdynia.

SYDNEY - Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr addresses the Sydney Lowy Institute while on an official visit to Australia. – 0630 GMT MELBOURNE - Foreign minister of Australia Penny Wong and her Philippine counterpart Enrique Manalo give keynote addresses at a maritime academic conference on the sidelines of the Australia-ASEAN Summit. BRUSSELS - EU Justice and Home Affairs Council. (To Mar. 5) MELBOURNE, Australia - ASEAN-Australia Special Summit to Commemorate the 50th Anniversary of ASEAN-Australia Dialogue Relations. (To Mar. 6)

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MARCH 5

** ABU DHABI - Kuwait's Emir Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on official state visit to UAE. ** STOCKHOLM - German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius visits his counterpart Pal Jonson in Sweden and signs an LOI.

** MELBOURNE - Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his Singaporean counterpart Lee Hsien Loong hold a joint news conference at the Australia-ASEAN Summit in Melbourne - 0015 GMT. ** MELBOURNE - Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese hosts special summit with ASEAN leaders in Melbourne - 0600 GMT.

** PRAGUE - French President Emmanuel Macron will visit Prague, to meet Czech President Petr Pavel and then Prime Minister Petr Fiala - 1050 GMT. ** ANKARA - Palestinian President Abbas to visit Turkey, hold talks with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.

SEOUL - Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar to visit Republic of Korea. (To March 06) PRAGUE - French President Emmanuel Macron will visit Prague.

MOSCOW – 71st death anniversary of Soviet leader Josef Stalin. TOKYO - Japan's Vice Finance Minister for International Affairs Masato Kanda speaks at a panel discussion at an international symposium in Tokyo hosted by the Institute for International Monetary Affairs – 0500 GMT LUANG PRABANG, Laos - ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting +1 Informal Meeting. (To Mar. 7) - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 06 ** BUDAPEST - OECD Secretary General Mathias Cormann to present the survey with Hungarian Finance Minister Mihaly Varga at a press conference - 0830 GMT. MELBOURNE - Co-Chairs of the ASEAN Special Summit Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Prime Minister of Laos Sonexay Siphandone hold a joint news conference – 0500 GMT. TOKYO - Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar to visit Japan. (To March 08)

LONDON - British finance minister Jeremy Hunt delivers his annual budget to parliament. – 1230 GMT - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MARCH 7 CANBERRA - Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to deliver a speech at Australia National University (ANU) on Malaysia and Australia's Pivotal Role in the Asia Pacific.

LUANG PRABANG, Laos - The 30th ASEAN Economic Ministers' Retreat Meeting. (To Mar. 8) - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MARCH 8

WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress. – 0200 GMT GLOBAL - International Women's Day. IRELAND - Referendum Election. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, MARCH 10 TIBET – 65th anniversary of Tibet's spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, fleeing into exile after a failed uprising. PORTUGAL - Portuguese Assembly of the Republic Election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, MARCH 11 SENDAI, Japan – 13th anniversary of Sendai earthquake and tsunami.

BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MARCH 12 MEXICO CITY - Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia to visit Mexico. (To March 14)

WASHINGTON DC - Polish president Andrzej Duda and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk will meet with U.S. President Joe Biden at White House. TOKYO - Japan's Vice Finance Minister for International Affairs Masato Kanda gives opening remarks and appears a panel discussion at an international symposium in Tokyo hosted by Genron NPO - 0400 GMT.

BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MARCH 14

TOKYO - Japan's Vice Finance Minister for International Affairs Masato Kanda joins a panel discussion during the "Tokyo Roundtable on Capital Market and Financial Reform in Asia" hosted by OECD and Asian Development Bank Institute. – 0100 GMT - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MARCH 15

DUBLIN, Ireland - St. Patrick's Festival (to Mar. 18). GLOBAL - World Day of Action against Seal Hunting. DAMASCUS - Syria marks the 13th anniversary of an uprising against President Bashar al-Assad. RUSSIAN FEDERATION - Russian Presidency Election. (To Mar. 17)

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, MARCH 16 HALABJA, Iraq – 36th anniversary of 5,000 civilian Kurds being killed in Iraqi chemical weapons attack. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MARCH 17

ITALY - Anniversary of the unification of Italy. MALDIVES - Maldivian People's Council Election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, MARCH 18 BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, MARCH 19 EGYPT – 13th anniversary of Egyptian referendum on constitutional reforms. BERLIN - EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen discusses the topic "Is Europe being left behind?" at the EUROPE 2024 media summit – 0910 GMT. BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 20 BERLIN - German Economy Minister Robert Habeck discusses European competitiveness at a German media summit called EUROPE 2024. – 1630 GMT BRUSSELS – EU Tripartite Social Summit. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MARCH 21 BRUSSELS - European Council (To Mar. 22) - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, MARCH 22 GLOBAL - World Water Day. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, MARCH 23 SLOVAKIA - Slovakian Presidency election.

GLOBAL - World Meteorological Day. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MARCH 24

GLOBAL - World Tuberculosis Day. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MARCH 29

DUBAI - HORSE RACING - 2024 Dubai World Cup. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, APRIL 2

GLOBAL - World Autism Awareness Day BUENOS AIRES - Argentina marks 42nd anniversary of start of Falklands war. LUANG PRABANG, Laos - 11th ASEAN Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors' Meeting (11th AFMGM) (To Apr. 5) - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, APRIL 4 GLOBAL - International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action.

KUWAIT - Kuwaiti National Assembly Election. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, APRIL 7 GLOBAL - World Health Organisation observes World Health Day. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, APRIL 8 WASHINGTON/MOSCOW – 13th anniversary of signing a bilateral treaty between Russia and the United States on the Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms, START-2 (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty). GLOBAL - International Roma Nation Day. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 10 SMOLENSK, Russia/CRACOW, Poland - 14th Anniversary of the Smolensk Tragedy to be held in Smolensk, Russia, as well as in Poland.

SOUTH KOREA - South Korean National Assembly Election. WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Joe Biden welcomes Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for a state visit.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, APRIL 11

FRANCE – 13th Anniversary of the French law banning the burqa and niqab. ABIDJAN – 13th anniversary of the arrest of former Ivorian President Laurent Gbagbo by supporters of president-elect Alassane Ouattara with the help of French forces, thereby ending the 2010-2011 Ivorian crisis and civil war. AUGUSTA, United States - U.S. Masters Golf 2024 (to Apr. 14). LUXEMBOURG - Eurogroup Meeting. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, APRIL 12 GLOBAL - International Day of Human Space Flight.

SAHARA DESERT, Morocco - Desert Marathon Des sables (to Apr 22). LUXEMBOURG – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, APRIL 15 BOSTON - 2024 Boston Marathon.

BELFAST/NEW YORK – 111th Anniversary of the sinking of the Titanic. BRUSSELS – EU Informal meeting of energy ministers. (To Apr. 16) - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 17 SOLOMON ISLANDS - Solomon Islander National Parliament Election.

AMSTERDAM - Queen Letizia and King Felipe VI of Spain will make a state visit to the Netherlands, at the invitation of the King of the Netherlands. (To Apr. 18) ROME - G7 foreign ministers meet on Italian island of Capri. (To Apr. 19) BRUSSELS - Special European Council. (to Apr. 18) - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, APRIL 18

WASHINGTON DC - G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, APRIL 19 WASHINGTON DC - Annual meetings of the Boards of Governors of the World Bank Group and IMF, Spring meetings. (To Apr. 21) - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, APRIL 20 UNITED STATES - 14th anniversary of Gulf of Mexico Oil Spill.

TOGO - Togolese National Assembly Election. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, APRIL 21 LONDON - 2024 London Marathon. PARIS – 63rd anniversary of the first manned mission to space.

ECUADOR – Ecuador Referendum Election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, APRIL 22

GLOBAL - Earth Day. LUXEMBOURG – EU Foreign Affairs Council.

NEW YORK, United states - Economic and Social Council, Annual Economic and Social Council forum on financing for development follow-up, including the special high-level meeting of the Council with the World Bank, IMF, WTO and UNCTAD. (To Apr. 25) - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, APRIL 23 ** STOCKHOLM - Finnish President Alexander Stubb visits Sweden on his first state trip since taking office on March 1.

GLOBAL – U.N. World Book and Copyright Day. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, APRIL 24 GLOBAL - World Immunization Week 2024 (to April 30). - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, APRIL 25 GLOBAL - World Malaria Day. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, APRIL 28

PORT ARTHUR, Tasmania – 26th anniversary of Port Arthur Massacre in Tasmania. VENICE, Italy - Pope Francis visits Venice.

LONDON – 13th wedding anniversary of Prince William and Catherine Middleton.

