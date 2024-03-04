Foreign worker killed, two wounded by missile in northern Israel
A foreign worker was killed and two workers from India were seriously wounded by an anti-tank missile attack in northern Gaza on Monday, emergency services said. The casualties, who were evacuated from agricultural land near the border with Lebanon, all had shrapnel injuries, the ambulance service said.
It did not confirm the nationality of the worker who was killed.
