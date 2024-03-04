Left Menu

U.S. envoy says 'limited war' at Lebanese-Israeli border would not be 'containable'

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 04-03-2024 18:45 IST | Created: 04-03-2024 18:45 IST
U.S. Special Envoy Amos Hochstein said on Monday that a limited war across Lebanon's southern border would not be containable.

Hochstein is on a one-day visit to Beirut as part of diplomatic efforts to end exchanges of fire between Hezbollah and Israel.

Iran-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah and Israel have been locked in hostilities for months in parallel to the Gaza war. It has marked the worst conflict across Lebanon's southern border since a 2006 war, fuelling fears of a bigger confrontation.

