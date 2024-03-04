U.S. envoy says 'limited war' at Lebanese-Israeli border would not be 'containable'
Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 04-03-2024 18:45 IST | Created: 04-03-2024 18:45 IST
- Country:
- Lebanon
U.S. Special Envoy Amos Hochstein said on Monday that a limited war across Lebanon's southern border would not be containable.
Hochstein is on a one-day visit to Beirut as part of diplomatic efforts to end exchanges of fire between Hezbollah and Israel.
Iran-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah and Israel have been locked in hostilities for months in parallel to the Gaza war. It has marked the worst conflict across Lebanon's southern border since a 2006 war, fuelling fears of a bigger confrontation.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
INSIGHT-Israel's six-week drive to hit Hamas in Rafah and scale back war
Sports News Roundup: Swimming-Israel swimmer Gorbenko defiant after being booed at World championships; NHL roundup: Panthers beat Lightning for 11th straight road win and more
Top UN court opens hearings into Israel's occupation of lands sought for a Palestinian state.
Top UN court opens hearings into Israel's occupation of lands sought for a Palestinian state
International Court of Justice to hold hearings on legality of Israel's occupation of Palestinian territories