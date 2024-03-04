Gadkari to lay foundation stone of highway projects in Hamirpur on Mar 5
Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari will on Tuesday lay the foundation stone of various highway projects during his day-long Hamirpur tour, officials on Monday said.
The inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony will take place at Dosadka police ground in Hamirpur.
Gadkari will be accompanied by Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur.
Hamirpur Deputy Commissioner Amarjeet Singh reviewed the preparations for the Union ministers visit with the administrative and police officers of the district.
