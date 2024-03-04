Vivek Bhardwaj emphasizes role of Gram Sabhas empowered by PESA Act in addressing social issues

Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj Shri Vivek Bharadwaj inaugurated the second Two-Day Regional Conference on Strengthening of PESA today at Ranchi, Jharkhand.

In his address, Shri Vivek Bhardwaj emphasized the pivotal role of Gram Sabhas empowered by the PESA Act in addressing social issues, resolving disputes, managing natural resources and fostering economic empowerment efforts in a sustainable manner. He highlighted that the efficient implementation of the PESA Act will pave the way for strengthening traditional lifestyles and mitigating societal evils. Shri Bharadwaj said that the Ministry of Panchayati Raj has spearheaded initiatives to convene and collaborate with the concerned Departments and stakeholders to enhance the effectiveness of the PESA Act.

Shri Vivek Bharadwaj encouraged participants to share their views, experiences, and suggestions during two-days Regional Conference to promote a collaborative atmosphere where diverse perspectives can be considered, leading to more comprehensive and effective strategies. The upcoming National Conference on PESA aims to consolidate insights from the two editions of Regional Conferences held at Pune and Ranchi, to streamline and accelerate the implementation of the PESA Act based on unanimous consent. The Ministry's overarching objective is to raise awareness about the benefits of the PESA Act, empower Gram Sabhas, and extend the benefits to tribal communities as envisioned in the Act.

Secretary Shri Vivek Bharadwaj said that the Central Government aims to support tribal communities in preserving their cultural heritage and achieving socio-economic development through various interventions and initiatives in alignment with the principles of the PESA Act and broader goals of inclusive governance.

The Regional Conference is being organized by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, Government of India on 4th and 5th March, 2024 at Ranchi. Dr. Chandra Shekhar Kumar, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj, Dr. Rajeev Arun Ekka, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Panchayati Raj, Government of Jharkhand, Smt. Mamta Varma, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj, Shri Jitendra Kumar Singh, Secretary, Department of Industries, Government of Jharkhand and Smt. Nesha Oraon, Director, Department of Panchayati Raj, Government of Jharkhand were also present on the occasion.

Dr. C. S. Kumar, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj outlined the Ministry's efforts, including the development of a monitoring portal to track PESA Act implementation in PESA States. Stressing the importance of convergence of Schemes and increasing Own Source Revenue (OSR), he urged States to leverage resources effectively for Gram Panchayat Development Plans (GPDP) in PESA States.

Dr. Rajeev Arun Ekka, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Panchayati Raj, Government of Jharkhand highlighted the significance of traditional systems in maintaining societal peace and underlined the potential for development and progress through strengthening Gram Sabhas. He expressed confidence in Jharkhand's commitment to implementing the PESA Act promptly and dedicatedly, ensuring benefits for tribal communities while preserving cultural heritage.

Smt. Mamta Varma, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj made a presentation giving an overview on compliance of PESA Rules and emphasized on utilising tools such as Gram Manchitra for effective planning. She offered valuable insights into the ongoing formulation of PESA Rules by various States. She emphasized the significance of tools such as Gram Manchitra for facilitating efficient planning in PESA-designated areas.

The main objective of the PESA Regional Conference is to assess the progress made by the States in implementing the PESA Act and to develop a common vision on its impact at the grassroots level. The Conference aims to foster collaboration and discussions among participating States on enhancing the implementation of the PESA Act for the sustainable development of tribal communities in Scheduled Areas.

The second Regional Conference on PESA witnessed participation of representatives from the Ministry of Tribal Affairs and State Departments of Panchayati Raj, NIRD&PR, SIRD&PRs, and other key stakeholders, representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions from the five participating States viz. Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha and Telangana and Civil Society Organizations.

(With Inputs from PIB)