Attorney General R Venkataramani on Monday said that there was a need to set up an Indo-US comparative and collaborative law platform in order to create vibrant exchange platforms in the domains of law and justice.Addressing the first India-US Legal Services Summit on Indo-US Cooperation on Corporate and Legal Issues, organised by the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce IACC, the AG noted that Indians have been playing a significant role in the American economy and have also taken up major roles in the countrys legal sector.Indians occupying important positions in the legal field is a great story.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2024 19:39 IST | Created: 04-03-2024 19:39 IST
Need to set up Indo-US comparative and collaborative law platform: AG Venkataramani
Attorney General R Venkataramani on Monday said that there was a need to set up an Indo-US comparative and collaborative law platform in order to create vibrant exchange platforms in the domains of law and justice.

Addressing the first 'India-US Legal Services Summit on Indo-US Cooperation on Corporate and Legal Issues', organised by the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC), the AG noted that Indians have been playing a significant role in the American economy and have also taken up major roles in the country's legal sector.

''Indians occupying important positions in the legal field is a great story. Alongside, we must create more enduring and vibrant exchange platforms in the domains of law and justice. An Indo-US comparative and collaborative law platform can be visualized,'' he said.

Venkataramani said that a global legal common premise on global knowledge and resources ''should be our vision and goal''.

''I also think that the marriage of human rights and well-being and wealth protection regime will also be an agenda and pursuit,'' he added.

Venkataramani also emphasised on the need for more globally relevant congregations of people from the legal fraternity.

''We need more and more debates and deliberations on common concerns,'' he said.

Echoing the AG's views, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta urged the IACC to contemplate on setting up a permanent mechanism wherein the investors and businesses of the two nations can approach for legal help and consultation in terms of investments both in India and the US.

Noting that investors need legal advisory, Mehta suggested setting up of a specific centre for such legal services.

