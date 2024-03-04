Left Menu

MoD inks MoU with BEML, BEL & MIDHANI for development of Advanced Fuelling & Control System for Engines

The MoU corroborates the resolve of the Government to develop complex technologies within the country under the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2024 22:17 IST | Created: 04-03-2024 22:17 IST
MoD inks MoU with BEML, BEL & MIDHANI for development of Advanced Fuelling & Control System for Engines
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ministry of Defence has signed a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with BEML Limited, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI) for indigenous development of Advanced Fuelling and Control System for Engines for heavy duty applications. The MoU was inked with Chairman & Managing Director, BEML Limited Shri Shantanu Roy; CMD, MIDHANI Dr SK Jha; and CMD, BEL Shri Bhanu Prakash Srivastava, in the presence of Defence Secretary Shri Giridhar Aramane in New Delhi on March 04, 2024.

This collaborative initiative will focus on leveraging indigenous capabilities to design, test, and manufacture an Advanced Fuelling and Control System that offers enhanced efficiency, performance, and reliability. By harnessing the latest advancements in engine technology and control systems, the companies aim to extend their domain expertise for development of engine systems which will ensure self-reliance in the field of Combat vehicles. The MoU corroborates the resolve of the Government to develop complex technologies within the country under the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India's Serum boosts supply of cervical cancer shots ahead of government's mass drive; CVS, Walgreens to begin selling abortion pill this month and more

Health News Roundup: India's Serum boosts supply of cervical cancer shots ah...

 Global
2
Next era of growth belongs to India and within India, to steel industry: J M Scindia

Next era of growth belongs to India and within India, to steel industry: J M...

 India
3
World News Roundup: Indian farmers plan to enter New Delhi to intensify protests; West avoids seriously confronting Iran as IAEA meet begins and more

World News Roundup: Indian farmers plan to enter New Delhi to intensify prot...

 Global
4
UNEA6: African countries called to take measures to adopt circular economy practices

UNEA6: African countries called to take measures to adopt circular economy p...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024