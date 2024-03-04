American employee of US embassy in Israel dies, no foul play suspected
An American employee of the U.S. embassy in Israel has died, an embassy spokesperson said on Monday, adding that foul play was not suspected. "We can confirm the death of an American employee of the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem. Foul play is not suspected. We have no further details to share," the spokesperson said.
Reuters | Updated: 04-03-2024 23:11 IST | Created: 04-03-2024 23:11 IST
An American employee of the U.S. embassy in Israel has died, an embassy spokesperson said on Monday, adding that foul play was not suspected.
"We can confirm the death of an American employee of the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem. It is not the U.S. Ambassador. Foul play is not suspected. We have no further details to share," the spokesperson said. An Israeli police spokesperson was not immediately reachable for comment.
