Letter claims Tesla fire in name of militant leftist group

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 05-03-2024 17:33 IST
Letter claims Tesla fire in name of militant leftist group
A letter claiming the suspected arson attack on Tesla's car factory outside Berlin in the name of a far-left militant group calling itself the "Volcano Group" surfaced on an alternative media website on Tuesday.

"We sabotaged Tesla," read the letter, posted on website kontrapolis.info, describing the attack as a gift marking March 8 - International Women's Day. "Tesla consumes earth, resources, people, workers and in return spits out 6,000 SUVs, killer cars and monster trucks each week."

Police said they were aware of the letter, which was signed "Agua De Pau", the name of a volcanic mountain in the Azores, and said they were checking its authenticity.

