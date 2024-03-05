Man held with 2 country-made pistols and bullets in Mumbai: Police

Mumbai Police's crime branch on Tuesday arrested a 41-year-old man for allegedly possessing two country-made pistols and six live cartridges, an official said.

The accused, identified as Dinesh Kadam, was intercepted when he reached suburban Borivali to deliver the firearms, a Crime Branch Unit 11 official said. An investigation is underway to find a link between the suppliers of the illegal firearms and recipients, he added. Police suspect more individuals were involved in the weapon-supplying racket, he said, adding that a case has been registered under the Arms Act.

