Man held with 2 country-made pistols and bullets in Mumbai: Police

Mumbai Polices crime branch on Tuesday arrested a 41-year-old man for allegedly possessing two country-made pistols and six live cartridges, an official said.The accused, identified as Dinesh Kadam, was intercepted when he reached suburban Borivali to deliver the firearms, a Crime Branch Unit 11 official said. An investigation is underway to find a link between the suppliers of the illegal firearms and recipients, he added.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-03-2024 22:52 IST | Created: 05-03-2024 22:52 IST
Mumbai Police's crime branch on Tuesday arrested a 41-year-old man for allegedly possessing two country-made pistols and six live cartridges, an official said.

The accused, identified as Dinesh Kadam, was intercepted when he reached suburban Borivali to deliver the firearms, a Crime Branch Unit 11 official said. An investigation is underway to find a link between the suppliers of the illegal firearms and recipients, he added. Police suspect more individuals were involved in the weapon-supplying racket, he said, adding that a case has been registered under the Arms Act.

