Honduras ex-president Hernandez testifies in own defense at US drugs trial

Former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez took the witness stand in his own defense on Tuesday at his U.S. trial on drug trafficking charges, testifying that he sought to combat drug trafficking and organized crime while in public office.

Under questioning by his lawyer Raymond Colon, Hernandez said he promoted laws to "strengthen the institutions of public security" while presiding over Honduras' congress from 2010 to 2014, before he became president. "That included the reform to the constitution to allow for the extradition of Hondurans that had to do with narco trafficking, terrorism and organized crime," Hernandez said through a Spanish interpreter.

Prosecutors will have a chance to cross-examine Hernandez, who has pleaded not guilty. During Hernandez's presidency from 2014 to 2022, Honduras received more than $50 million in U.S. anti-narcotics assistance, and tens of millions of dollars in security and military aid.

Hernandez also won support from former U.S. President Donald Trump for cracking down on drugs and migration, and maintained a tough public stance on drugs and cooperation with the United States. But federal prosecutors in Manhattan said Hernandez, 55, was actually working with traffickers who paid him millions of dollars in bribes to help send tons of cocaine to the United States.

The trial began two weeks ago. Jurors have heard testimony from several convicted drug traffickers about bribes paid to Hernandez. Lawyers for Hernandez have faulted prosecutors for their alleged reliance on testimony from convicted criminals who are seeking revenge for Hernandez's anti-drug policies and hoping to lower their own prison sentences.

Hernandez faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 40 years and up to life in prison if convicted on all counts.

