Man kills wife in Rajasthan, informs father-in-law before fleeing

PTI | Kota | Updated: 05-03-2024 23:46 IST | Created: 05-03-2024 23:46 IST
Less than a month after they eloped and got married, a 22-year-old man allegedly killed his wife with a sharp-edged weapon following an argument in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district, police said on Tuesday.

Before fleeing from the spot, Rajaram Tanwar, a resident of Gogadi village under the Dangipura police station area, called his father-in-law and informed him that he had killed his daughter, they said.

Rajaram got engaged to Sunita from Panchpipli village last year but her family called off the wedding. The two, however, stayed in touch with each other and got married at a temple after eloping from their homes on February 10. Subsequently, Sunita's family accepted their relationship, police said.

Around 5 pm on Monday, Rajaram, who was in an inebriated condition, had an argument with Sunita. During the argument, he hit her on the head with a sharp-edged weapon, killing her on the spot, said Satyanarayan Gochar, Station House Officer, Dangipura.

After killing Sunita, Rajaram called her father and informed him about the incident. The woman's father informed police, the SHO said.

Rajaram is a habitual drinker and he started beating his wife soon after the two got married. The couple fought almost every day, Gochar said.

Based on a complaint lodged by Sunita's father, a case of murder has been registered against Ramraj. Efforts are being made to arrest him, he said.

The body was handed over to Sunita's family after a post-mortem examination, he said.

