Israel to allow same numbers into Al-Aqsa during first week of Ramadan as in previous years

The decision was agreed with top Israeli security officials during a meeting on preparations ahead of the Muslim fasting month, without providing a specific number. "During the first week of Ramadan a similar number of worshippers will be allowed on the Temple Mount as in previous years," the statement said, using the Jewish name for the site.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 05-03-2024 23:53 IST | Created: 05-03-2024 23:53 IST
  • Country:
  • Israel

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

