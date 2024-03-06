JK court awards life sentence to man in 2022 acid attack case

A court here has given life imprisonment to a man in a 2022 acid attack case and also imposed a fine of Rs 40 lakh that would be recovered from his property.

The victim girl was attacked on February 1, 2022 by two people, one of whom was a juvenile, who wanted to ''teach her a lesson and take revenge'' on her for spurning a marriage proposal. ''The court awards life imprisonment to the convict while terming the case a brutal and inhuman act. The accused, Sajid Rather, has been convicted under 326 A and section 34 of IPC. ''The court has also imposed a fine or Rs 40 lakh. The fine can be recovered from his property. The fine has been imposed under section 421 (1) (b),'' victim's counsel Mir Naveed Gul said.

