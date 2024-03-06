JK court awards life sentence to man in 2022 acid attack case
A court here has given life imprisonment to a man in a 2022 acid attack case and also imposed a fine of Rs 40 lakh that would be recovered from his property.The victim girl was attacked on February 1, 2022 by two people, one of whom was a juvenile, who wanted to teach her a lesson and take revenge on her for spurning a marriage proposal.
- Country:
- India
A court here has given life imprisonment to a man in a 2022 acid attack case and also imposed a fine of Rs 40 lakh that would be recovered from his property.
The victim girl was attacked on February 1, 2022 by two people, one of whom was a juvenile, who wanted to ''teach her a lesson and take revenge'' on her for spurning a marriage proposal. ''The court awards life imprisonment to the convict while terming the case a brutal and inhuman act. The accused, Sajid Rather, has been convicted under 326 A and section 34 of IPC. ''The court has also imposed a fine or Rs 40 lakh. The fine can be recovered from his property. The fine has been imposed under section 421 (1) (b),'' victim's counsel Mir Naveed Gul said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rs 40
- section 421
- section 34
- Mir Naveed Gul
- Sajid Rather
ALSO READ
Gold slips Rs 100; silver slumps Rs 400
Freedom fighters' monthly allowance to be raised from Rs 25,000 to Rs 40,000, says Khattar in his budget speech.
Keralite loses over Rs 40 lakh in cybercrime to fraudsters posing as Mumbai Police
Ponty Chadha's farmhouse in Chhatarpur worth Rs 400 crore demolished: DDA
Godrej & Boyce to increase focus on smaller cities, invest Rs 40 crore in 3 years on distribution