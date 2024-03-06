Left Menu

NIA announces Rs 10 lakh reward for information on prime suspect

The agency shared phone numbers and emails where people can send information about the unidentified person, who has emerged as a prime suspect.The NIA assured that the identity of the informants will be kept confidential.The probe into the blast at the cafe was handed over to the NIA earlier this week.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2024 16:55 IST | Created: 06-03-2024 16:43 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday announced a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh for information about the suspected bomber in the March 1 Rameshwaram Cafe blast case in Bengaluru.

On its official X (formerly twitter) handle, the NIA posted a picture of the suspected bomber wearing a cap, mask and glasses while entering the cafe. The agency shared phone numbers and emails where people can send information about the unidentified person, who has emerged as a prime suspect.

The NIA assured that the identity of the informants will be kept confidential.

The probe into the blast at the cafe was handed over to the NIA earlier this week. At least 10 people were injured in the blast at Rameshwaram Cafe in Brookfield in East Bengaluru on March 1.

The explosion is suspected to have been carried out through an Improvised Explosive Device (IED). Soon after the blast, the Karnataka Police registered a case under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosives Substances Act.

The NIA is a specialised probe agency to investigate terror related cases. The agency was created in 2008 following the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

