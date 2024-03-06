16th Finance Commission invites application for economic advisor's post

The 16th Finance Commission on Wednesday invited applications for the post of economic advisor at the pay-level of a joint secretary.

The economic adviser will be responsible for providing strategic inputs on various national and global economic developments to the Commission and contribute to the formulation of research material, papers and analysis on key issues relating to the terms of reference of the Commission.

The economic adviser will deal with inter-governmental finances and handle specific issues cutting across states and in particular debt position, scope of surplus revenue generation at the Centre and states, among others.

The adviser will also be responsible for guiding and monitoring special studies/projects assigned by the Commission and coordinate and organise seminars and conferences as per the requirements from time-to-time.

''The Sixteenth Finance Commission (XVIFC) invites applications for the post of Economic Adviser at Level-14 (Joint Secretary level) of pay matrix as per 7th CPC on deputation/contract basis,'' an official statement said.

This is an open-ended circular and the process of scanning of applications will continue till the vacancy is filled up, said the office memorandum for appointment of the advisor.

The period of appointment of the economic advisor in the Commission will be for two years or till the Commission submits its report.

''There is one post of Economic Adviser in Level 14 (Rs 1,44,200 - Rs 2,18,200) of pay matrix as per 7th CPC plus allowances as applicable,'' said the advertisement.

The government had, on January 31, appointed four members of the 16th Finance Commission chaired by Arvind Panagariya.

Former expenditure secretary Ajay Narayan Jha and retired bureaucrat Annie George Mathew were appointed as full-time members of the commission. SBI Group Chief Economic Advisor Soumya Kanti Ghosh was named a part-time member.

Artha Global Executive Director Niranjan Rajadhyaksha, who was also named as a full-time member, last month expressed his inability to join as a member of the Commission due to personal reasons.

The panel would submit its report to the President by October 31, 2025. The report would be for five years commencing April 1, 2026.

Besides suggesting tax devolution between the Centre and states and revenue augmentation measures, the commission would review the present arrangements for financing disaster management initiatives with reference to the funds constituted under the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

The Finance Commission is a constitutional body that gives suggestions on Centre-state financial relations.

The erstwhile 15th Finance Commission under N K Singh had recommended that states be given 41 per cent of the divisible tax pool of the Centre during the five-year period from 2021-22 to 2025-26, which is at the same level as was recommended by the 14th Finance Commission under Y V Reddy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)