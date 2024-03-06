Left Menu

Man shoots himself in south Delhi, family alleges murder

A 38-year-old man died after he allegedly shot himself at his friends house in Neb Sarai area of south Delhi, police said on Wednesday.The matter is being investigated incident from all angles, including murder, they said.The deceased, identified as Bharat Sachdeva, was an auto-rickshaw driver by profession who had recently lost his job, police said.Meanwhile, Bharats father has alleged that his son was murdered.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2024 17:28 IST | Created: 06-03-2024 17:28 IST
A 38-year-old man died after he allegedly shot himself at his friend's house in Neb Sarai area of south Delhi, police said on Wednesday.

The matter is being investigated incident from all angles, including murder, they said.

The deceased, identified as Bharat Sachdeva, was an auto-rickshaw driver by profession who had recently lost his job, police said.

Meanwhile, Bharat's father has alleged that his son was murdered.

''On Tuesday at 10.36 pm, a PCR call was received wherein the caller informed that a person named Bharat came to his house to meet his brother Deepak, but his brother was not at home. The caller told the police that Bharat has shot himself in the house and is lying in the room,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Ankit Chauhan said.

A police team was rushed to the spot and found Bharat lying. A country-made pistol along with one live round and one fired round was recovered from there, he added.

The police said it was revealed on inquiry that Deepak runs a parantha shop in Hauz Khas and Bharat used to supply the goods to him using an auto-rickshaw.

''There is a strong apprehension of some financial dispute between the deceased Bharat and Deepak,'' said the DCP, adding further investigation is on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

