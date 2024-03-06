Left Menu

CCI can now impose fines based on cos' global turnover

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2024 18:42 IST | Created: 06-03-2024 18:42 IST
CCI can now impose fines based on cos' global turnover
  • Country:
  • India

Fair trade regulator Competition Commission can now impose penalties on companies based on their global turnover for violations, with the government notifying the amended competition norms.

Till now, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) has been deciding penalties on the basis of a company's turnover from a particular business segment where violations have been found.

The corporate affairs ministry has notified the provisions under the amended the Competition Act with effect from March 6.

Vaibhav Choukse, Partner and Head of Competition Lawa at JSA Advocates and Solicitors, said the amendment empowers the CCI to impose a penalty on the global turnover of a company derived from all the products and services.

This amendment is likely to have major implications on multi-product companies and those with global operations and may lead to unfair and discriminatory outcomes between (I) domestic companies and the one with global operations and (II) multi product companies and single product company.

To avoid steep penalties, the amendment would encourage companies under investigation, especially big techs, to opt for the settlements or commitments mechanism in abuse/vertical restraint cases or, leniency in cartel cases.

The amendment also requires the CCI to publish detailed penalty guidelines to provide clarity regarding the methodology for computing penalties, which is also expected to be published soon, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HCL Tech's generative AI platform to transform software development, engineering lifecycle

HCL Tech's generative AI platform to transform software development, enginee...

 India
2
(OFFICIAL)-FACTBOX-What other health conditions are weight-loss drugs being tested for?

(OFFICIAL)-FACTBOX-What other health conditions are weight-loss drugs being ...

 Global
3
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 5

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 5

 Global
4
Pakistan: Bilawal endorses PTI's May 9 judicial probe demand

Pakistan: Bilawal endorses PTI's May 9 judicial probe demand

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024