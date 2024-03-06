Left Menu

Woman sentenced to life imprisonment by Kerala court for killing her newborn baby

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 06-03-2024 19:53 IST | Created: 06-03-2024 19:53 IST
Woman sentenced to life imprisonment by Kerala court for killing her newborn baby
  • Country:
  • India

A Kerala court on Wednesday sentenced to life imprisonment a 40-year-old woman convicted of killing her newborn baby by throwing the infant into a rock quarry right after birth, in 2021.

Ernakulam Additional District and Sessions (Women and Children) Court Judge K Soman sentenced the woman to life imprisonment and also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on her.

According to the prosecution, the woman gave birth when she was living separately from her husband.

After giving birth, she wrapped the baby in three shirts along with some stones and threw the infant into a quarry, the prosecution said.

The woman was later found in a weak state at her home and was rushed to the hospital by police and her neighbours, it said.

According to the information received from the hospital, a case was registered at the Puthencruz police station and an investigation was launched, it further said.

The investigating officer had suo motu registered the case and started a probe on the assumption that the woman had abandoned the child somewhere after giving birth but the investigation revealed that it was a murder, the prosecution said.

After giving birth, the woman took the baby to the nearby quarry and threw him/her there, the investigation found, said the prosecution.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup; WHO warns of growing resistance to GSK's HIV drug; World Bank, Gates, UN pledge close to $600m to end cervical cancer and more

Health News Roundup; WHO warns of growing resistance to GSK's HIV drug; Worl...

 Global
2
SIG leading the packaging industry with contemporary packaging solution

SIG leading the packaging industry with contemporary packaging solution

 United States
3
Infosys renews partnership with ATP until 2026

Infosys renews partnership with ATP until 2026

 United Kingdom
4
Elisa commercially launches 5G SA network in Finland

Elisa commercially launches 5G SA network in Finland

 Finland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024