Left Menu

Egypt signs expanded $8 billion loan deal with IMF

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) will increase its current loan programme with Egypt by $5 billion, the country's prime minister said on Wednesday, as the central bank allowed the pound to plummet and said it would let the currency trade freely. The new agreement is an expansion of the $3 billion, 46-month Extended Fund Facility that the IMF struck with Egypt in December 2022, a key plank of which was meant to be a shift to a more flexible exchange rate system.

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 06-03-2024 20:54 IST | Created: 06-03-2024 20:52 IST
Egypt signs expanded $8 billion loan deal with IMF
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Egypt Arab Rep

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) will increase its current loan programme with Egypt by $5 billion, the country's prime minister said on Wednesday, as the central bank allowed the pound to plummet and said it would let the currency trade freely.

The new agreement is an expansion of the $3 billion, 46-month Extended Fund Facility that the IMF struck with Egypt in December 2022, a key plank of which was meant to be a shift to a more flexible exchange rate system. The programme stalled when Egypt reverted to keeping its pound at a tightly managed rate, and amid delays to an ambitious programme to divest state assets and boost the role of the private sector.

As part of the new agreement, Egypt will also receive a loan of about $1.2 billion from a separate facility that promotes environmental sustainability, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said. Wednesday's deal comes less than two weeks after Egypt announced a deal with the Emirati sovereign wealth fund ADQ that it said would deliver $35 billion in investments by late April.

The IMF agreement signed in 2022 included a structural reforms programme to level the playing field between the public and private sector, provisions for monetary policy tightening and fiscal consolidation, and enhanced social safety nets. Egypt at the time also pledged to trim subsidies and slow down spending on national projects, which have been a focus of an infrastructure splurge under President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

Egypt negotiated the programme, the latest in a series of support packages from the fund, after the economic fallout from the war in Ukraine prompted investors to pull $20 billion from Egypt within weeks, bringing the country's financial troubles to the fore. Since then, spillover from the war in the neighbouring Gaza Strip has brought new risks to Egypt's dollar revenues, including those from shipping in the Suez Canal, which dropped by about a half early this year due to Houthi attacks in the Red Sea.

IMF officials have said additional financing for Egypt's programme is critical for its success following the external shocks, and that Egypt's stability matters for the whole region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup; WHO warns of growing resistance to GSK's HIV drug; World Bank, Gates, UN pledge close to $600m to end cervical cancer and more

Health News Roundup; WHO warns of growing resistance to GSK's HIV drug; Worl...

 Global
2
SIG leading the packaging industry with contemporary packaging solution

SIG leading the packaging industry with contemporary packaging solution

 United States
3
Infosys renews partnership with ATP until 2026

Infosys renews partnership with ATP until 2026

 United Kingdom
4
Elisa commercially launches 5G SA network in Finland

Elisa commercially launches 5G SA network in Finland

 Finland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024