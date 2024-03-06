Iraq pledges $25 mln to UNRWA, govt officials say
Iraq pledged to donate $25 million donation to the U.N. Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA), government officials told Reuters on Wednesday.
They did not say when Baghdad will pay the sum.
