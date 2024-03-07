US will continue to hold Houthis accountable after deadly Red Sea attack, says State Dept
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-03-2024 00:01 IST | Created: 07-03-2024 00:01 IST
The United States will continue to hold Yemen's Houthis accountable for attacks on international shipping after two seafarers were killed in a missile attack, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Wednesday.
Miller. In a press briefing, declined to specify whether the attack would spark a new round of retaliation by Washington, which has launched strikes against the Houthis in response to the group's attacks on shipping.
