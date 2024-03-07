Left Menu

US deeply troubled by reports of police raid on Azeri TV station, State Dept says

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-03-2024 00:25 IST | Created: 07-03-2024 00:25 IST
US deeply troubled by reports of police raid on Azeri TV station, State Dept says
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States is deeply troubled by reports Azerbaijani police on Wednesday raided the office of a TV station, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said, calling on Azerbaijan to end the harassment of those exercising their fundamental freedoms.

Azerbaijan has detained a string of independent reporters since late last year. Several are now facing trial on charges unrelated to journalistic activity, such as smuggling.

In a statement, the ministry gave no reason for the operation at Toplum TV on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup; WHO warns of growing resistance to GSK's HIV drug; World Bank, Gates, UN pledge close to $600m to end cervical cancer and more

Health News Roundup; WHO warns of growing resistance to GSK's HIV drug; Worl...

 Global
2
SIG leading the packaging industry with contemporary packaging solution

SIG leading the packaging industry with contemporary packaging solution

 United States
3
Infosys renews partnership with ATP until 2026

Infosys renews partnership with ATP until 2026

 United Kingdom
4
Elisa commercially launches 5G SA network in Finland

Elisa commercially launches 5G SA network in Finland

 Finland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024