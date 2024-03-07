US deeply troubled by reports of police raid on Azeri TV station, State Dept says
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-03-2024 00:25 IST | Created: 07-03-2024 00:25 IST
The United States is deeply troubled by reports Azerbaijani police on Wednesday raided the office of a TV station, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said, calling on Azerbaijan to end the harassment of those exercising their fundamental freedoms.
Azerbaijan has detained a string of independent reporters since late last year. Several are now facing trial on charges unrelated to journalistic activity, such as smuggling.
In a statement, the ministry gave no reason for the operation at Toplum TV on Wednesday.
