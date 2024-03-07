Left Menu

US Central Command says multinational crew reports three fatalities in attack on merchant vessel in Gulf of Aden

Updated: 07-03-2024 03:49 IST
The multinational crew of a merchant ship that was hit by a Houthi-launched ballistic missile in the Gulf of Aden reported three fatalities and at least four injuries, the U.S. military said on Wednesday.

The U.S. Central Command also said in a statement the missile hit caused "significant damage" to the ship.

Earlier in the day, British and U.S. officials said two seafarers were killed in the attack.

