Swedish government to give green light to NATO membership on Thursday

Sweden's government will on Thursday make a formal decision for the country to join NATO, it said in a statement, giving a green light to its foreign minister and prime minister to hand accession documents to U.S. officials in Washington, D.C.

The Swedish handover of documents is expected to take place at a ceremony in Washington later on Thursday. Sweden will immediately become NATO's 32nd member when it deposits the formal documentation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)