Swedish government to give green light to NATO membership on Thursday

Sweden's government will on Thursday make a formal decision for the country to join NATO, it said in a statement, giving a green light to its foreign minister and prime minister to hand accession documents to U.S. officials in Washington, D.C.
The Swedish handover of documents is expected to take place at a ceremony in Washington later on Thursday. Sweden will immediately become NATO's 32nd member when it deposits the formal documentation.
