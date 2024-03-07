Left Menu

Woman injured while working near firing range in J-K's Reasi

A 37-year-old woman suffered an injury likely from a splinter while she was working near a small firing range in Jammu and Kashmirs Reasi district on Thursday, a police spokesperson said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 07-03-2024 19:11 IST | Created: 07-03-2024 19:11 IST
Woman injured while working near firing range in J-K's Reasi
  • Country:
  • India

A 37-year-old woman suffered an injury likely from a splinter while she was working near a small firing range in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Thursday, a police spokesperson said. Sita Devi, a resident of Khudri Chinkah village, ''sustained splinter-like injury when she went near the firing butt in Rudd Pull for cutting grass'' in the morning, the official said.

She was admitted to a hospital by a team of the Arnas police station, the spokesperson said and added that preliminary inquiry rules out a terror angle to the incident.

Further investigation is underway, the official said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mohita Sharma appealed to the people to stay away from rumour mongering. Any person found involved in creating fake news will be dealt with strictly, the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known 'dead' galaxy spotted by Webb telescope; Spanish startup Sateliot joins race for cheap space connections

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known 'dead' galaxy spotted by Webb telescope...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk to begin Phase II trial of experimental obesity drug amycretin in H2 2024; Experimental Novo obesity drug more effective than Wegovy in early trial and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk to begin Phase II trial of experimental ob...

 Global
3
In rural India, climate migrants have hysterectomies to survive, report says

In rural India, climate migrants have hysterectomies to survive, report says

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Cancer-causing chemical found in Clinique, Clearasil acne treatments, U.S. lab reports; Dengue outbreaks on rise in Brazil as vaccine rollout lags and more

Health News Roundup: Cancer-causing chemical found in Clinique, Clearasil ac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024