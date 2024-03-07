J’khand CEO reviews preparedness for upcoming LS polls

In a bid to conduct free and fair Lok Sabha polls in Jharkhand, state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) K Ravi Kumar on Thursday held a review meeting with divisional commissioners, district electoral officers and senior police officials. Various issues, including safety and security for voters and basic amenities at polling booths, were discussed during the meeting. Kumar said all polling booths in the state would be prepared as model ones. "A direction has been given to ensure proper arrangements at all booths to assist physically challenged voters, women and senior citizens. In view of the summer season, directions have also been given to ensure arrangements for sheds and drinking water at all polling booths,'' he said. The CEO also directed all the police officials to maintain strict law and order during the election work. He asked the state police to stop illegal movement of liquor and carrying of unaccounted cash by keeping a strict vigil. "Police officials have also been asked to keep a watch on fake news and misleading posts being made on social media. A direction has been given to take strict action against those involved in such crimes," he said. Jharkhand Police Inspector General (operations)-cum-State Nodal Officer Amol V Homkar said various security aspects, including action to be taken in Maoist-affected areas, expectations from paramilitary forces, coordination with border states and action taken so far at border check posts, were discussed during the meeting.

''A special action plan is being prepared to completely stop smuggling and movement of unaccounted cash, spurious and illegal liquor, intoxicants and other banned substances," he said.

