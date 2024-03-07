Ottawa police arrest one person after four children, two adults found dead

Ottawa Police have arrested one person after six people, including four children, were found dead inside a home, authorities said on Thursday, adding that there was no ongoing threat in the area, where the crime rate is generally low.

The victims were inside the residence in the southwestern suburb of Barrhaven and have not yet been identified, Ottawa Police Service's Homicide unit said in a post on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. "This is a tragic and complex investigation, and investigative teams remain on Berrigan Drive," police said in the statement, adding that they would brief the media later on Thursday.

Police arrived on the scene following emergency calls shortly before 11 p.m. on Wednesday night, the statement said. Mass killings in Canada are infrequent. Ottawa, the national capital, saw 14 murders in 2023 and 15 in 2022.

