Govt approves Rs 10,037 cr scheme to promote industrialisation in NE region

The government on Thursday approved a Rs 10,037-crore new industrial development scheme, UNNATI, for northeast states.

The Union Cabinet in a meeting approved the Uttar Poorva Transformative Industrialization Scheme, 2024, here, an official release said.

The central sector scheme has been announced for the development of industries and employment generation in the states of North East Region.

The scheme's main objective is to generate gainful employment, which will lead to the area's overall socio-economic development.

The scheme will create productive economic activity in the manufacturing and service sectors.

Under the scheme, incentives would be provided to investors for setting up new units or undertaking significant expansion of the existing units.

The scheme will be effective from the date of notification and up to March 31, 2034, along with eight years of committed liabilities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)